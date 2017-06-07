FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7
June 7, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds futures, company news items)

June 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures 0.01 percent lower ahead of the cash market open.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American said on Wednesday that Stuart Chambers would become its next chairman.

* EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday it would close its Hamburg base next summer, as part of a strategy to focus on its core European airports.

* RPC: British packaging company RPC Group Plc reported a 67 percent rise in its full-year revenue, helped partly by acquisitions, and said it had started the financial year in line with management's expectations.

* CHESNARA: UK insurer Chesnara said on Tuesday it could move its headquarters to the Netherlands or Sweden if required, depending on the regulatory situation after Britain leaves the European Union.

* ICAG: British Airways cancelled nearly 60 percent of its flights on May 27 when an IT outage knocked out the airline's systems and stranded 75,000 people over a holiday weekend.

* RIO: Rio Tinto Ltd on Wednesday detailed pricing for a $781 million cash tender as part of its already announced $2.5 billion bond buyback to reduce its debt.

* SHELL/NORWAY: About 150 oil platform workers would go on strike, potentially disrupting output from several Norwegian fields, if they fail to get a pay deal by midnight on Friday, their union said on Tuesday.

* The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms at 7,524.95 points on Tuesday , while the more domestically-exposed mid cap index dropped more than 1 percent, as investors sought safety in precious metals miners and defensives ahead of Thursday's general election, while British mid caps dropped close to a three-week low.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

