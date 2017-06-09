UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 9

(Adds company news items, futures) June 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures 0.85 percent higher on Friday ahead of the cash market open. * ELECTIONS: Prime Minister Theresa May was fighting to hold on to her job on Friday as British voters dealt her a punishing blow, denying her the stronger mandate she had sought to conduct Brexit talks and instead weakening her party's grip on power. * CENTRICA: Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica Plc , said it would sell its 60 percent stake in its Canadian oil and gas exploration and production joint venture to a consortium for about 240 million pounds ($305 million). * DX Group: UK mail delivery firm DX Group is under preliminary investigation by the London police after an allegation was made against it relating to its collection and delivery service DX Exchange, it said on Friday. * BREXIT: Britain may have to delay Brexit talks in the absence of a majority for Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party, JPMorgan said on Friday. * STERLING: Sterling saw its biggest daily fall since January before recovering some ground on Friday after exit polls and election results unexpectedly pointed to Prime Minister Theresa May losing her parliamentary majority in Britain's election. * TANZANIA MINING: Tanzania plans to introduce a 1 percent clearing fee on the value of mineral exports in 2017/18 (July-June), its finance minister said on Thursday, part of government measures aimed at getting a bigger share of revenues from the east African country's natural resources. * The UK blue chip index benchmark slid steadily throughout the session to close 0.4 percent lower at 7,449.98 points on Thursday, after the European Central Bank signalled an end to more interest rate cuts, and ahead of results from Britain's parliamentary elections. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)