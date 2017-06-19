UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITAIN-SECURITY: A van ploughed into worshippers leaving a London mosque on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring several in what Britain's largest Muslim organisation said was a deliberate act of Islamophobia. British Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated by police as a potential terrorist attack. * BARCLAYS: Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans. * ASTRAZENECA: Scientists have developed a new three-in-one blood test that has the potential to turn AstraZeneca's drug Lynparza into a precision medicine for prostate cancer. * ROLLS-ROYCE: Executives from aircraft and engine makers Boeing and Rolls-Royce said recent instability in the Middle East had not so far led to deferrals or cancellations of plane orders. * HSBC: Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Monday it had completed its acquisition of HSBC Bank Middle East Limited – Lebanon, a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings. * SOLGOLD: Copper and gold explorer SolGold on Friday said it was raising $41.2 million, on top of more than $30 million announced in October, as it widens its search for resources in Ecuador after already finding one world class asset. * JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election. * LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is expected to extend the deadline for making compensation offers to victims of the HBOS Reading fraud, the Guardian reported. bit.ly/2sgrneo * BREXIT: Brexit Secretary David Davis starts negotiations in Brussels on Monday that will set the terms on which Britain leaves the European Union and determine its relationship with the continent for generations to come. * BREXIT: Britain should ensure that employers retain access to both skilled and unskilled workers from the European Union as it begins talks to leave the bloc or there is a risk of damaging UK businesses, a research report by two think tanks said on Monday. * BRITAIN-ELECTIONS: Sidelined for months by his boss Theresa May, Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond has returned to the political frontline, criticising the prime minister over her recent election campaign and calling for pragmatism in Brexit talks that begin on Monday. * BRITAIN-CONSUMERS: Households in Britain have become more worried about the outlook for their finances in the 12 months ahead as rising inflation puts a squeeze on their spending power, a survey by IHS Markit showed on Monday. * BRITAIN-PENSIONS: British listed companies' ability to meet the obligations of their defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes is at its weakest since 2009 as a result of falling gilt yields, consultancy firm PwC said on Monday. * BRITAIN-PROPERTY PRICES: Asking prices for British houses and apartments fell in June, the first decline in the month since 2009, led by drops in the London area as wage growth slowed and political uncertainty rose, property website Rightmove said on Monday. * BRITAIN-TRADE: Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said he would meet U.S. trade leaders in Washington on Sunday to talk about the possibility of signing a free trade deal between the two countries soon after Britain leaves the European Union. * BRITAIN-FINANCIAL WATCHDOG: The chairman of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will leave the organisation at the end of his term on March 31 next year, the FCA said in a statement on Sunday. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Monday, weighed down by a continuing expansion in U.S. drilling that has helped to maintain high global supplies despite an OPEC-led initiative to cut production to tighten the market. * OIL: Chinese state oil giants Sinopec and PetroChina are waging war at the nation's gas pumps, slashing prices at unprecedented rates in an effort to reclaim sales lost to private local and foreign rivals in the $440 billion retail fuel market. * COPPER: London copper traded little changed on Monday as broader financial markets gave no directional cues, with the potential for inventory builds as the monthly prompt date comes due potentially keeping a lid on prices. * GOLD: Gold edged lower on Monday to touch a near four-week low as the dollar held firm, with the market waiting on comments from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official after last week's soft economic data. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 7,463.54 on Friday, as strength in financials and energy firms supported the index but it posted its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Aukett Swanke Group PLC Half Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)