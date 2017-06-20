UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20

(Adds items)

June 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.

* TULLOW OIL: Africa-focused oil company Tullow Oil Plc said it had appointed Les Wood as its finance head, after its Chief Financial Officer Ian Springett stepped down due to ill health.

* WOLSELEY: Heating and plumbing supplier Wolseley forecast full-year trading profit in line with market expectations, as it reported a 9.5 percent rise in third-quarter profit on the back of sales growth in all its regions except the UK.

* SERCO: Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.

* BT: French telecoms company Orange could get 900 million pounds ($1.15 billion) by reducing its stake in British rival BT Group from 4 percent to as little as 1.33 percent, it said on Monday.

* SHELL: A consortium comprising France's Total and Royal Dutch Shell won the 15th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, the Mexican oil regulator said.

* UNILEVER: Unilever said on Monday it would buy luxury cosmetics brand Hourglass. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

* SSE: British energy supplier SSE is eyeing the offshore wind power industry for a possible first foreign investment, its chief executive said on Monday.

* HINKLEY POINT: The head of one of Britain's top utilities, SSE, said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.

* SHAWBROOK: Private equity groups trying to buy British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Monday that shareholder acceptance of the takeover had exceeded a key threshold, allowing the buyers to take the lender private.

* STANDARD LIFE/ABERDEEN: Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline has struck a deal for Luke Miels to start as its new head of pharmaceuticals in September, following a lengthy dispute over his contract with his former employer AstraZeneca.

* JAGUAR LAND ROVER: India's Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday it had no plans to list its luxury British car brand Jaguar Land Rover after Bloomberg reported that the automaker was considering an initial public offering of the unit.

* UK TRAVEL INSURANCE: Britain's market watchdog opened a public consultation on Tuesday to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.

* BREXIT: British Finance minister Philip Hammond and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney are expected to spell out on Tuesday how they plan to prevent a further hit to its already weakened growth prospects following the launch of the country's historic Brexit talks.

* BREXIT: Britain has not agreed to make any financial settlement to the European Union to cover outstanding obligations when it leaves, a senior EU official said after the first day of negotiations between London and the EU.

* BREXIT: The chief Brexit negotiators of Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday that talks until October should focus on citizens rights, a financial settlement and other separation issues, with a separate dialogue on Northern Ireland, a document showed.

* BRITAIN ECONOMIC GROWTH: The Confederation of British Industry on Tuesday bumped up its forecast for economic growth in Britain, reflecting strong momentum towards the end of last year rather than any fundamental change to its view.

* OIL: Oil markets held around seven-month lows on Tuesday as investors focused on persistent signs of rising supply that are undermining attempts by OPEC and other producers to support prices.

* COPPER: London copper traded little changed on Tuesday, supported by upbeat sentiment over the global economy after confidence at Japanese manufacturers rebounded, but prices were capped by a stronger dollar.

* GOLD: Gold edged higher on Tuesday after hitting near five-week lows in the previous session when the dollar rose as an influential Federal Reserve official reaffirmed the central bank's hawkish stance.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.81 percent higher at 7,523.81 on Monday.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)