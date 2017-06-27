FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 27
June 27, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 2 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 27

3 Min Read

    June 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10
points higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, is to offer a one-hour
grocery delivery service to customers in central London, firing the latest salvo
in the cut-throat online supermarket sector.
    * MKANGO RESOURCES: Mkango Resources, one of a handful of
rare earth miners outside China, aims to start production in Malawi in 2020 to
catch an expected leap in demand for the metals that are used in electric
vehicles and other new technologies. 
    * OIL: Crude oil futures were largely unchanged in early Asian trade on
Tuesday as the market took a breather following three days of gains with a
supply glut keeping a lid on prices.
    * GOLD: Gold edged down on Tuesday on a firmer dollar ahead of a speech by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which may give clues on the pace of possible
interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent at 7,446.80 points on Monday,
as banks joined a broader European rally and steadier crude oil prices supported
energy firms.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Findel Plc                              Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
 Carpetright Plc                         Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Porvair Plc                             Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Photo-Me International Plc              Preliminary Q4 2016 Earnings Release
 Northgate Plc                           Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Debenhams Plc                           Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sunil Nair)

