UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 17

July 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BALFOUR BEATTY: Balfour Beatty Plc has been awarded two contracts by Britain's High Speed 2 railway project worth about 2.5 billion pounds ($3.27 billion), the construction company said on Monday.

* ITV: British commercial broadcaster ITV said on Monday it had appointed Carolyn McCall, the boss of airline easyJet, as its next chief executive, replacing Adam Crozier who has already stepped down.

* CARILLION: Carillion has appointed accounting firm EY to support its strategic review, with a particular focus on cost cuts and cash collection, the crisis-hit British construction and support services firm said on Monday.

* WORLDPAY: French payments company Worldline has agreed to buy Swedish peer Digital River World Payments as merger activity in the payments sector picks up following this month's takeover of Worldpay.

* UK's FCA: Britain's markets watchdog set out on Monday the scope of a study into whether the country's 500 billion pound ($654.20 billion) online funds "supermarkets" sector offers retail investors the best deals.

* ASTRAZENECA: Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca said on Friday its chief executive, Pascal Soriot, would host a results call with reporters on July 27, after refusing to comment on speculation this week that he was leaving the firm.

* ITV: British broadcaster ITV is closing in on naming easyJet's Carolyn McCall as new chief executive, the Guardian reported on Saturday.

* UNILEVER: Anglo-Dutch conglomerate Unilever is vying with U.S. canned meat producer Hormel Foods Corp to buy the foods division of British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

* BREXIT: Senior members of the government are becoming convinced of the need for a phased British departure from the European Union to help protect the economy, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday.

* COPPER: London copper edged up to its highest in two weeks on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and an upbeat second quarter for China's economy which brightened demand prospects for metals.

* OIL: Oil prices strengthened on Monday, supported by a slowdown in the growth of rigs looking for crude in the United States and because of strong refinery demand from China.

* The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 fell 0.5 percent on Friday, cutting its weekly gain from a global rally after U.S. Fed officials hinted monetary policy tightening would go ahead at a slower pace.

