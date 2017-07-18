FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 18
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 5:18 AM / a month ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 18

3 Min Read

    July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15
points lower at 7,389.3 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
        
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto on Tuesday lowered its forecast
for shipments of iron ore in calendar 2017 by up to 10 million tonnes due to bad
weather and ongoing work to modernise its rail haulage lines.
    * STANDARD LIFE: India's HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Monday
it had revived a planned initial public offering, as it struggles to get
regulatory approval to buy smaller rival Max Life.
    * BRITAIN MOTOR INSURANCE: The average price of UK motor insurance hit a
record high in the second quarter of the year, driven by new rules for personal
injury claims and a rise in the insurance premium tax, the Association of
British Insurers (ABI) said.
    * BRITAIN ECONOMY: London's economy is wobbling from the early effects of
Brexit judging from the capital's faltering housing market, fewer European Union
citizens seeking work and weaker job creation, according to a report from the
Centre for London think tank.
    * BREXIT: British lawmakers said restricting the movement of EU citizens'
data after Brexit would hurt trade and security co-operation, and transitional
arrangements should be made by the government to keep information flowing after
Britain leaves the bloc.    
    * OIL: Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by strong consumption
but weighed by ongoing high supplies from producer club OPEC and also the United
States.
    * The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 closed 0.4 percent higher at
7,404.13 points on Monday, driven by basic resource firms, while a government
contract win by crisis-hit construction firm Carillion gave it some respite from
heavy losses sustained last week.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 NCC Group Plc              NCCG.L   Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Ideagen PLC                IDEA.L   Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Synectics PLC              SNXS.L   Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Arbuthnot Banking Group    ARBB.L   Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 IG Group Holdings PLC      IGG.L    Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Experian                   EXPN.L   Trading update 
 British Land Company       BLND.L   Trading update 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

