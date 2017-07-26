FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 5:35 AM / 21 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26

5 Min Read

    July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2
points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ACACIA MINING: Acacia Mining's shares fell for a sixth straight
session on Tuesday, a day after the gold miner was hit with a tax bill of more
than $190 billion by the Tanzanian government.
    * VEDANTA RESOURCES: Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) said on Tuesday it
was halting operations indefinitely at its Nchanga underground mine (NUG) in
Chingola state due to theft of high voltage cables.
     * METRO BANK: Metro Bank Plc said successful completion of the non
pre-emptive cash placing of new ordinary shares.
    * BREXIT: The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that it foresaw
only a modest increase in transaction costs if clearing and other financial
activities are moved from the City of London to the European Union after Brexit.

    * BRITAIN AUTO: Britain's government will announce on Wednesday that it will
ban the sale of petrol- and diesel-fuelled cars from 2040 when all vehicles must
be fully electric as part of a plan to clean up air pollution, newspapers
reported on Tuesday.
    * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was up 0.5 percent at $6,257
a tonne, as of 0221 GMT, extending from Monday's gains. Earlier in the session,
prices hit $6,280 a tonne, its highest since May 2015.
    * OIL: Oil prices firmed on Wednesday to hold near eight-week highs hit in
the previous session, on expectations of a drawdown in U.S. stocks and as a rise
in shale oil production shows signs of slowing.
    * The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 closed 0.8 percent higher at
7,434.82 points on Tuesday, as strong results and buoyant basic resource stocks
boosted the index and small-cap luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo soared 17
percent after an agreed bid by U.S. retailer Michael Kors.
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Antofagasta                           Q2 Production report
 Fresnilo                              Q2 Production report
 Vedanta Resources Plc                 Q1 production report
 Metro Bank                            Interim Earnings Release
 CNH Industrial NV                     Q2 2017 Earnings Release
 Sage Group PLC                        Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Jupiter Fund Management               Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Quartix Holdings PLC                  Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Hammerson PLC                         Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Berendsen PLC                         Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Marston's PLC                         Half Year 2017 Interim Statement
 Unite Group PLC                       Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Brewin Dolphin Holdings               Q3 2017 Interim Management Statement
 Robert Walters Plc                    Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Centaur Media PLC                     Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 PayPoint plc                          Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Subsea 7 SA                           Q2 2017 Earnings Release
 GKN PLC                               Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Compass Group PLC                     Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 3i Group PLC                          Q1 2018 Performance Update
 Tullow Oil PLC                        Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Paragon Group                         Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 ITV PLC                               Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 International Personal                Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Finance                               
 GlaxoSmithKline PLC                   Q2 2017 Earnings Release
       
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

