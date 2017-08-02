UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 2

(Adds company news items, futures)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points higher at 7,435.3 on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BAE: BAE Systems reported a better-than-expected 11 percent rise in first-half earnings of 945 million pounds ($1.25 billion) on Wednesday, and said it was sticking to its full-year target despite a softening in demand in cyber & intelligence.

* RIO: Global miner Rio Tinto, on Wednesday reported its first-half profit more than doubled from a year earlier following a rebound in iron ore prices and announced an additional $1 billion share buyback.

* WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill Plc posted a 11 percent drop in first-half pretax profit as unfavourable football results hit margins despite a rise in revenue.

* AGGREKO: Aggreko, the world's largest temporary power provider, said its results were hurt by lower pricing on its Argentina contracts as it reported a 10 percent fall in first-half profit.

* RSA: British motor and home insurer RSA posted an above-forecast operating profit of 360 million pounds ($475.45 million) in the first half, led by strong performances in Canada and Scandinavia, it said on Wednesday.

* JOHNSTON PRESS: Newspaper publisher Johnston Press Plc reported a 30.9 percent fall in half-year adjusted pretax profit and said trading conditions for regional newspapers in the UK continue to be difficult.

* UNILEVER: Unilever, has invested in the German start-up Helping, a website for booking home cleaners, its latest effort to test new businesses as technology changes ways of selling packaged goods.

OIL: Oil prices fell 1 percent on Wednesday, with rising U.S. fuel inventories pulling U.S. crude back below $50 per barrel, while ongoing high OPEC supplies weighed on international prices.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $48.69 per barrel at 0456 GMT, down 47 cents, or 1 percent, from its last settlement. That came after the contract opened above $50 for the first time since May 25 on Tuesday.

* COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.5 percent to $6,315 a tonne by 0515 GMT, following a small loss in the previous session. Prices jumped into a new range above $6,000 a tonne late last month, striking the highest since May 2015 at $6,400 a tonne.

* GOLD: Gold edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as investors took profits after downbeat U.S. data propelled prices to a seven-week high in the previous session. Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,264.88 per ounce, by 0411 GMT. The day before, it hit its highest since June 14 at $1,273.97.

* Britain's leading shares made strong gains on Tuesday, supported by Rolls Royce and oil major BP among a raft of robust results, while a recovery in cigarette makers British American Tobacco and Imperial removed a drag on the benchmark. The FTSE 100 jumped 0.7 percent, starting the month on a firm footing, while mid-caps rose 0.4 percent.

