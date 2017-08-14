FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 4 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 14

3 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17
points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * TELIT: Telit Communications intends to cut ties and end
employment contract with CEO, Oozi Cats, following investigations on allegations
of his links to a U.S. fugitive Uzi Katz, Financial Times reported on Monday. (on.ft.com/2fDQ9Bj)
    * CORNISH LITHIUM: British mining company Cornish Lithium has secured 1
million pounds ($1.30 million) to explore for lithium in Cornwall, southwest
England, its CEO said, taking the country a step closer to a domestic source of
the strategic mineral.
    * HUT GROUP: British health and beauty retailer The Hut Group is expected to
buy beauty products subscription service Glossybox from Internet start-ups
Rocket Internet and Kinnevik Online, on Monday, Sky News
reports. (bit.ly/2vzVkqa)
    * BRITAIN-ECONOMY/PAY: British employers expect to raise pay only minimally
over the next 12 months despite hiring more staff, a survey showed, suggesting
the Bank of England is unlikely to come under much pressure to raise interest
rates from their record low.
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Monday as a slowdown in Chinese refining
activity growth cast doubts over its crude demand outlook, while rising U.S.
shale output suggested supplies would likely remain high.
    * LME COPPER: London copper was little changed on Monday, holding below
recent two-year peaks on a weaker dollar, as analysts flagged prospects of a
correction given August's strong price gains and disappointing factory activity
from China.
    * GOLD: Gold edged down from two-month highs on Monday, as the dollar inched
up from last week's lows and investors kept a close watch on any developments on
tensions over the Korean peninsula.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower at 7,309.96 on Friday,
amid rising geopolitical tensions, with financials, miners and energy firms the
biggest weights among blue chips.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Real Good Food                Full Year Earnings Release
 Vedanta Resources             Annual Shareholders Meeting
 Clarkson                      Half Year Earnings Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

