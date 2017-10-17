FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct.17
October 17, 2017 / 5:34 AM / 5 days ago

CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct.17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Corrects first paragraph to say '10 points' instead of '10 percent')
    Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10
points at 7,536.9 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
     
    * CAPITA: Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will
go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit
pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday.
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto  on Tuesday said it had lifted
its third quarter iron ore shipments by 6 percent after modernizing its haulage
railway in Australia's outback, but cut its production target for copper due to
delays at a major mine in Chile.
    * ETALON: Russian homebuilder Etalon is unlikely to meet its
forecast for 20 percent growth of new contract sales in 2017 because of delays
in offering new apartments for sale, Chief Executive Officer Vyacheslav Zarenkov
said on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady early on Tuesday, after dipping below $1,300
an ounce in the previous session, as the dollar held firm on strong U.S.
Treasury yields. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,293.60 an ounce at 0055
GMT. It shed 0.8 percent in the previous session.
    * LME Copper: London copper paused for breath near three-year highs on
Tuesday as it faced headwinds from a stronger dollar, but renewed optimism over
China's economic outlook has lent support to prices. London Metal Exchange
copper eased 0.2 percent to $7,118 a tonne by 0411 GMT.

    * Britain's FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.1 percent, with basic
resource stocks adding the most points to the index. 
 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC            Q3 2017 Trading Statement 
 EVRAZ plc                                 Q3 2017 EVRAZ plc Production Results
 Mediclinic International PLC              Interim 2018 Trading Statement 
 Bellway PLC                               Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 ASOS PLC                                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Genedrive PLC                             Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Merlin Entertainments PLC                 Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Pearson PLC                               Q3 2017 Interim Management Statement
 Virgin Money Holdings PLC                 Q3 2017 Earnings 
 Merlin Entertainments PLC                 Q3 2017 Trading Statement 
       
    
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

