CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct.17

(Corrects first paragraph to say '10 points' instead of '10 percent') Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10 points at 7,536.9 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * CAPITA: Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday. * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto on Tuesday said it had lifted its third quarter iron ore shipments by 6 percent after modernizing its haulage railway in Australia's outback, but cut its production target for copper due to delays at a major mine in Chile. * ETALON: Russian homebuilder Etalon is unlikely to meet its forecast for 20 percent growth of new contract sales in 2017 because of delays in offering new apartments for sale, Chief Executive Officer Vyacheslav Zarenkov said on Monday. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady early on Tuesday, after dipping below $1,300 an ounce in the previous session, as the dollar held firm on strong U.S. Treasury yields. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,293.60 an ounce at 0055 GMT. It shed 0.8 percent in the previous session. * LME Copper: London copper paused for breath near three-year highs on Tuesday as it faced headwinds from a stronger dollar, but renewed optimism over China's economic outlook has lent support to prices. London Metal Exchange copper eased 0.2 percent to $7,118 a tonne by 0411 GMT. * Britain's FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.1 percent, with basic resource stocks adding the most points to the index. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement EVRAZ plc Q3 2017 EVRAZ plc Production Results Mediclinic International PLC Interim 2018 Trading Statement Bellway PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release ASOS PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Genedrive PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Merlin Entertainments PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release Pearson PLC Q3 2017 Interim Management Statement Virgin Money Holdings PLC Q3 2017 Earnings Merlin Entertainments PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)