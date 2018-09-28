CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 28

(Corrects spelling of Easyjet in table) Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points higher at 7,553 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHIRE: Japan M&A volumes are set to break a 19-year-old record and steal the spotlight in Asia this year from cooling Chinese deals, led by blockbuster takeovers such as Takeda Pharma's 4502.T $62 billion swoop on British drugmaker Shire. * BP: The Trump administration on Thursday eased safety rules on offshore oil and gas production put in place after the deadly 2010 BP Plc Deepwater Horizon disaster, as part of its effort to slash regulations and boost the energy industry. * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce said on Thursday that turbine blades of its problematic Trent 1000 engines were wearing out faster than expected, grounding additional Boeing Co 787 widebody jets for early repairs. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland is planning to launch a new standalone consumer bank called Bo to fight industry challengers such as the British app bank Monzo and digital bank Revolut, Sky News reported. * OIL: Oil majors are set to gather in Rio de Janeiro on Friday to unveil bids for stakes in Brazil's high potential offshore areas ahead of elections that are casting a cloud of uncertainty over the industry. * PRECIOUS: Gold prices inched up on Friday but held near six-week lows hit in the previous session, as the dollar firmed after upbeat U.S. economic data supported the Federal Reserve's resolve for steady interest rate hikes over the next year. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, as the pound was held back by strength in the dollar following a U.S. rate hike and investors remained nervous on the outcome of Brexit talks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: TLA Worldwide Plc TLAT.L HY Earnings Release United Utilities Group Plc UU.L Trading Statement GAN Plc GAN.L HY Earnings Release Easyjet Plc EZJ.L Q4 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado)