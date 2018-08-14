REFILE-UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 14

(Removes Aug. 13 story on esure talks with Bain Capital)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20 points at 7,662 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ROYAL MAIL: Britain’s Royal Mail has been fined 50 million pounds ($64 million) for discriminating against Whistl, its only major competitor delivering letters, regulator Ofcom said on Tuesday.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean copper producer Antofagasta announced first half EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) were down 16.2 percent versus a year earlier and said trade tensions were clouding the short-term copper demand outlook.

* ESURE: UK insurer esure Group Plc has agreed to be bought out by Bain Capital Private Equity at a 1.21 billion pound ($1.55 billion) valuation, the company said on Tuesday.

* BHP: The union at the world’s largest copper mine, Escondida in Chile, has called off a strike planned to start on Tuesday after agreeing to extend talks with operator BHP for another day.

* John Menzies: John Menzies Plc half-year profit rose 15.4 percent, as the logistics provider benefited from higher cargo volumes and new contracts in its aviation business.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc is promising to pay suppliers to House of Fraser only for goods sold since Friday, when the sportswear retailer took over the department stores, The Times reported on Monday. (bit.ly/2B5Cu0w)

* WPP: WPP is set to move out of its central London headquarters after 30 years, in another break with the past following the departure in April of founder and CEO Martin Sorrell from the world’s largest advertising company.

* ARTEMIS: UK asset manager Artemis, which holds a 6 percent stake in LumX Group Ltd through its Artemis Alpha Trust, is trying to exit its holding, Financial Times reported on Tuesday. (on.ft.com/2w5toLg)

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 7,642.45 on Monday, as the Turkish currency crisis continued to rattle global markets while a possible 1.17 billion pound bid for esure sent shares in the insurance company surging over 30 percent.

