RPT-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 30

    Oct 30 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points lower at
7,299 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers
    
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered reported that
third-quarter profit rose a better-than-expected 16%, as a surge in business
from corporate clients helped the bank weather unrest in its core market of Hong
Kong and global trade tensions.
    * BP: BP Plc wants to be part of an effort to build up natural gas
infrastructure in Brazil, an executive said on Tuesday, and believes a power
plant it is building in Rio de Janeiro could eventually be supplied by gas from
offshore oilfields here.
    * ROYAL MAIL: UK's Royal Mail Plc has written to the Communications
Workers Union (CWU) saying it will enter into talks "without preconditions" if
the union agrees to remove the threat of strike action over the Christmas, the
company said on Tuesday.
    * INMARSAT: The British government on Tuesday cleared the acquisition of
satellite communications company Inmarsat by a private equity consortium
after it accepted undertakings given by the acquirer relating to national
security.
    * BHP: BHP said its Escondida copper mine, the world's
largest, was operating at a "reduced rate" after union workers walked off the
job for part of the day on Tuesday in solidarity with the anti-government
protest movement across Chile.
    * GOLD: Gold prices firmed as a possible delay in U.S.-China trade deal
stalled a rally in equities, while investors shifted focus to a U.S. central
bank meeting later in the day where it is expected to cut interest rates.

    * OIL: Oil prices fell as a possible delay in resolving the U.S.-China trade
war overshadowed a drop in U.S. crude inventories.
    * The UK blue chip index dipped 0.3%, its biggest daily drop in ten days, as
the prospect of a December general election put investors in Britain in a
cautious mood, while heavyweight BP slid on lower profits.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
    
 Standard Chartered                   Q3 Interim Management Statement Release
 Next Plc                             Q3 Trading Statement Release
 Computacenter Plc                    Q3 Trading Statement Release
 ConvaTec Group Plc                   Q3 Trading Statement Release
 GlaxoSmithKline Plc                  Q3 2019 Earnings Release
 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
