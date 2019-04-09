London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Apr 09

    April 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5
points lower at 7,446 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * DEBENHAMS: Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley is still looking for
ways to take control of Debenhams, he said on Monday after the ailing
retailer rejected his rescue plan only hours before it was due to fall into the
hands of its lenders.
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc's two-drug treatment for HIV infections
won U.S. market approval on Monday, boosting the British drugmaker's growth
prospects against competitor Gilead Sciences Inc
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: London-based Standard Chartered is expected
to pay slightly more than $1 billion to resolve a nearly five-year-old
investigation of potential U.S. sanctions violations tied to its banking for
Iran-controlled entities in Dubai, as well as a related U.K. probe, according to
a person familiar with the matter.
    * OIL: Oil prices on Tuesday reached their highest since November as
concerns over exports from war-torn Libya stoked tightness in the market, with
global supply already hit by OPEC-led production cuts and U.S. sanctions on Iran
and Venezuela.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Tuesday, trading close to a more than one-week
high touched in the previous session, as the dollar eased after weak U.S.
economic data.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent up on Monday and was at its
highest closing level since early October, rescued from the red by a turnaround
in oil majors.
