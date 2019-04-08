UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 08

London Market Report
    April 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening down 9
points at 7,438 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    
    * DEBENHAMS: Mike Ashley's Sports Direct         launched an attack on
Debenhams         top executives, accusing them of a "sustained programme of
falsehoods". Sports Direct has called for trading in Debenhams shares to be
suspended, for two board members to undergo lie detector tests, and asked for
industry regulators to investigate how the company is being run. on.ft.com/2uQguAC
    * SHELL: China's Sinopec Corp           has agreed with Royal Dutch Shell
         to jointly study a shale oil block in east China's Shengli oilfield,
the Chinese state oil and gas major said on Monday.             
    * Britain proposed new online safety laws on Monday that would slap
penalties on social media companies and technology firms if they fail to protect
their users from harmful content.             
    * TESCO: Tesco          is working on a new loyalty scheme in the mould of
Amazon Prime, which would give its tens of millions of shoppers greater
incentives to sign up to the company's bank and mobile phone services bit.ly/2I3Fjlm.
    * BHP: Mining company BHP Group         ,          is poised to cut over 700
white-collar jobs, The Australian newspaper reported, adding that the process
could start as early as next week.             
    * EARTHPORT: Britain's Competition and Markets Authority on Friday said it
was investigating Visa Inc's       planned acquisition of payment company
Earthport Plc         to gauge if the deal would reduce competition in the
country.             
    * The UK blue chip index held firmly at its six-month high and closed 0.6
percent higher on Friday, marking a strong finish to the week as
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data eased fears of a global economic slowdown
while the pound weakened on growing Brexit jitters and lifted exporters.
            
