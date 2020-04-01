Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 1

    April 1 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 157 points lower
at 5,515
on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * GLENCORE: Glencore said on Tuesday it had deferred a decision on
its proposed $2.6 billion dividend payout for this year and said there could be
material disruption to production due to the coronavirus epidemic. 
    * TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said on Tuesday it had
recruited 35,000 additional workers in the last 10 days to help get it through
the coronavirus emergency, which has triggered a dramatic increase in demand for
groceries.
    * OIL: Global crude oil prices slid further, following their biggest-ever
quarterly and monthly losses, as a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inventories
and a widening rift within OPEC heightened oversupply fears.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 2% to end its worst quarter since
1987 on a positive note on Tuesday, as a recovery in oil prices and a surprise
expansion in Chinese factory activity stoked modest hopes for an economic
recovery. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 
    ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that
Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements
for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is
affecting their business.
    
 Sumo Group              SUMO.L   Full Year 2019 Results
 Central Asia Metals     CAML.L   Full Year 2019 Results
 Brave Bison             BBSN.L   Full Year 2019 Results
 JTC PLC                 JTC.L    Full Year 2019 Results
 Topps Tiles PLC         TPT.L    Q2 Trading Statement
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

