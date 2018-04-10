FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 5:36 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 46
points higher at 7,240 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * DRAX: British power generator Drax could end production at its
coal plants ahead of a government imposed deadline of 2025, the company's CEO
said on Monday.
    * DE LA RUE/CRYSTAL AMBER: Activist investor Crystal Amber is a building a
stake in De La Rue, world's largest commercial banknote printer, Sky News
reported bit.ly/2IDy7Zg on Monday. 
    * RYANAIR/THOMAS COOK: German airline Condor said it will end its sales
partnership with Laudamotion this month, after the Austrian airline agreed to be
bought by Ryanair.
    * PREMIER OIL: Deutsche Bank becomes British oil and gas explore
Premier Oil's 3rd biggest shareholder at 5.22 pct, according to an
emailed statement and the latest available shareholder information on Premier's
website.
    * BAE SYSTEMS/QATAR: The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $300
million sale of advanced precision weapon systems to Qatar, a Pentagon agency
said on Monday. The main contractor is a New Hampshire-based subsidiary of BAE
Systems, it said.
    * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.15 percent at 7,194.75 points on Monday,
buoyed by financials and industrials, as worries over global trade took a
backseat.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Nanoco Group Plc             HY18
 Card Factory Plc             FY17
        
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)
