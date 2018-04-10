UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 10

April 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 46 points higher at 7,240 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * DRAX: British power generator Drax could end production at its coal plants ahead of a government imposed deadline of 2025, the company's CEO said on Monday. * DE LA RUE/CRYSTAL AMBER: Activist investor Crystal Amber is a building a stake in De La Rue, world's largest commercial banknote printer, Sky News reported bit.ly/2IDy7Zg on Monday. * RYANAIR/THOMAS COOK: German airline Condor said it will end its sales partnership with Laudamotion this month, after the Austrian airline agreed to be bought by Ryanair. * PREMIER OIL: Deutsche Bank becomes British oil and gas explore Premier Oil's 3rd biggest shareholder at 5.22 pct, according to an emailed statement and the latest available shareholder information on Premier's website. * BAE SYSTEMS/QATAR: The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $300 million sale of advanced precision weapon systems to Qatar, a Pentagon agency said on Monday. The main contractor is a New Hampshire-based subsidiary of BAE Systems, it said. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.15 percent at 7,194.75 points on Monday, buoyed by financials and industrials, as worries over global trade took a backseat. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Nanoco Group Plc HY18 Card Factory Plc FY17 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)