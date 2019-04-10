UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 10

April 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 point at 7,426 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc is about halfway through a planned overhaul of the gasoline-producing Residual Catalytic Cracking Unit (RCCU) at its 218,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations. * INDIVIOR: The U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday the indictment of Indivior Plc and a subsidiary on charges they engaged in an illegal scheme to boost prescriptions of the film version of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone. * OIL: Oil prices moved little on Wednesday, supported by supply cuts by producer group OPEC and U.S. sanctions against oil exporters Iran and Venezuela, but pressured by expectations that an economic slowdown could soon dent fuel consumption. * GOLD: Gold prices inched down on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, but the metal remained near a two-week peak hit in the previous session as equities slipped on concerns over global growth and trade tensions between the United States and Europe. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc has agreed to pay $1.1 billion to U.S. and British authorities for conducting illegal financial transactions that violated sanctions against Iran and other countries, government authorities announced on Tuesday. * RIO TINTO: Mining giant Rio Tinto said a fire had damaged a facility at one of its Pilbara iron ore operations, though there was no word on whether it would impact shipping of the mineral. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, as the U.S. and European Union exchanged tariff threats, the IMF cut global growth forecasts and oil majors slipped after Russia signalled an output boost, while investors awaited fresh Brexit updates. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Immedia Group PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Cambria Africa PLC Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Octopus Apollo VCT PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Ergomed PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Epwin Group PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Katoro Gold PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Escape Hunt PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Arena Events Group PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Tesco PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Touchstar PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Walker Greenbank PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Futura Medical PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release ASOS PLC Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Central Asia Metals PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Pagegroup PLC Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)