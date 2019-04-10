London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 10

    April 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1
point at 7,426 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc is about halfway through a planned
overhaul of the gasoline-producing Residual Catalytic Cracking Unit (RCCU) at
its 218,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana refinery, said sources
familiar with plant operations.
    * INDIVIOR: The U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday the indictment
of Indivior Plc and a subsidiary on charges they engaged in an illegal
scheme to boost prescriptions of the film version of its opioid addiction
treatment Suboxone.
    * OIL: Oil prices moved little on Wednesday, supported by supply cuts by
producer group OPEC and U.S. sanctions against oil exporters Iran and Venezuela,
but pressured by expectations that an economic slowdown could soon dent fuel
consumption.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched down on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, but the
metal remained near a two-week peak hit in the previous session as equities
slipped on concerns over global growth and trade tensions between the United
States and Europe.
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc has agreed to pay $1.1
billion to U.S. and British authorities for conducting illegal financial
transactions that violated sanctions against Iran and other countries,
government authorities announced on Tuesday.
    * RIO TINTO: Mining giant Rio Tinto said a fire had damaged a
facility at one of its Pilbara iron ore operations, though there was no word on
whether it would impact shipping of the mineral.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, as the U.S.
and European Union exchanged tariff threats, the IMF cut global growth forecasts
and oil majors slipped after Russia signalled an output boost, while investors
awaited fresh Brexit updates.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Immedia Group PLC                   Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Cambria Africa PLC                  Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Octopus Apollo VCT PLC              Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Ergomed PLC                         Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Epwin Group PLC                     Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Katoro Gold PLC                     Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Escape Hunt PLC                     Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Arena Events Group PLC              Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Tesco PLC                           Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Touchstar PLC                       Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Walker Greenbank PLC                Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Futura Medical PLC                  Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 ASOS PLC                            Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Central Asia Metals PLC             Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Pagegroup PLC                       Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release
 
        
