UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower at 7,242 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * EASYJET: Lufthansa has joined easyJet in expressing interest in struggling Italian carrier Alitalia , the airlines said on Tuesday. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Brazil's environmental regulator Ibama fined Anglo American Plc 72 million reais ($21.1 million) for two leaks in the pipeline transporting iron ore from its Minas Gerais mine to port in Rio de Janeiro state, the watchdog said on Tuesday. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline's new shingles vaccine - a priority product as the company strives to improve its drugs line-up - has won more than 90 percent U.S. market share just five months after its launch, prescription-tracking data show. * EU RAIDS: EU investigators carried out unannounced inspections on Tuesday at the offices of firms linked to the broadcasting of sports events in several member states over concerns they may have violated EU antitrust rules, the European Commission said. * The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent at 7,266.75 points on Tuesday, as recovering mining stocks boosted Britain's top share index to its highest in six weeks.