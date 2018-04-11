FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 5:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24
points lower at 7,242 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * EASYJET: Lufthansa has joined easyJet in expressing
interest in struggling Italian carrier Alitalia            , the airlines said
on Tuesday.
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Brazil's environmental regulator Ibama fined Anglo
American Plc 72 million reais ($21.1 million) for two leaks in the
pipeline transporting iron ore from its Minas Gerais mine to port in Rio de
Janeiro state, the watchdog said on Tuesday.
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline's new shingles vaccine - a priority product
as the company strives to improve its drugs line-up - has won more than 90
percent U.S. market share just five months after its launch,
prescription-tracking data show.
    * EU RAIDS: EU investigators carried out unannounced inspections on Tuesday
at the offices of firms linked to the broadcasting of sports events in several
member states over concerns they may have violated EU antitrust rules, the
European Commission said.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent at 7,266.75 points on Tuesday, 
as recovering mining stocks boosted Britain's top share index to its highest in
six weeks.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
  McCarthy & Stone Plc                        HY18
       Tesco Plc                              FY18
        ASOS Plc                              HY18
       Pagegroup                              Q118
   Vedanta Resources                 Q418 & FY18 Production 
        
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)
