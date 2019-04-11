London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 11

    April 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
23 points at 7,399 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * INDIVIOR: British drugmaker Indivior Plc lost nearly
three-quarters of its share value on Wednesday and former parent Reckitt
Benckiser also fell following U.S. criminal charges accusing Indivior of
illegally increasing prescriptions for its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Norco, Louisiana, chemical plant
on Wednesday began restarting an olefins unit shut as part of the overhaul of
the gasoline-producing unit at the company's adjoining refinery, said sources
familiar with plant operations.
    * G4S: Canada's Garda World Security said on Wednesday it was considering a
cash offer for some or all of G4S, sending shares in the world's largest
listed security company up almost a third for their biggest daily gain in nearly
two decades.
    * CITY OF LONDON: Britain's massive financial services sector won't get
special access to the European Union after Brexit, City of London financial
district chief Catherine McGuinness said on Wednesday.
    * VIRGIN ATLANTIC: After reporting a loss for two straight years Virgin
Atlantic is targeting a return to profitability in 2021, helped in part by the
launch of new routes and its acquisition of British regional airline Flybe.

    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, pressured as U.S. crude stockpiles
surged to their highest levels in almost 17 months amid record production and as
economic concerns cast doubt over growth in demand for fuel.
    * GOLD: Gold edged lower on Thursday, but was trading close to a two-week
peak scaled in the last session as dovish U.S. and European central banks fanned
concerns on economic slowdown and kept global bond yields and the dollar under
pressure.
    * EX-DIVS: Aviva Plc, Barratt Development, Croda
International, ITV, Mondi, Paddy Power Betfair
, Rentokil Initial, Smurfit Kappa, Standard Life Aberdeen
 will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 7.97 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday as investors
remained cautious in light of a new U.S.-EU trade tussle and a Brexit summit,
while a U.S. indictment wiped out two-thirds of drugmaker Indivior's value and
dragged down its former parent Reckitt Benckiser.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Hvivo PLC                            Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Pacific Assets Trust PLC             Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Man Group PLC                        Q1 2019 Trading Statement Release
 WH Smith PLC                         Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
