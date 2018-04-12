UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 12

April 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points lower at 7,239 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHIRE: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has sounded out creditors for loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as it moves closer to making a bid for London-listed rare disease specialist Shire that could top $40 billion. * FIRSTGROUP: British bus and rail operator FirstGroup has rejected a takeover approach from U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management , becoming the latest company to be swept up by a wave of bids in the UK. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto, defended its executive salary policy on Wednesday after proxy adviser Glass Lewis urged shareholders to vote against it and criticised the firm for paying out bonuses in 2017, a year when two employees died at work. * GLENCORE: Swiss-based trading and mining giant Glencore will declare force majeure on some aluminium supply, days after the United States sanctioned major supplier Rusal and its boss, metals magnate Oleg Deripaska, a source familiar with the matter said. * PLAYTECH: British gambling technology company Playtech said it agreed to buy a 70.6 percent stake in Italian betting and gaming firm Snaitech for 846 million euros($1.05 billion), in a move to source most of its revenue from regulated markets. * BRITAIN-SYRIA: British Prime Minister Theresa May has called government ministers to a Thursday cabinet meeting on Syria, which media reports said was likely to lead to London joining in a military response to a suspected chemical attack in Syria. * BRITAIN HOUSE PRICES: A closely-watched gauge of British house prices held at a five-year low last month, reflecting soft consumer demand at a time when the Bank of England looks set to raise interest rates, property valuers said on Thursday. * BRITISH ECONOMY: Britain's economy has been treading water since the start of the year and inflation pressures are easing, limiting the case for the Bank of England to raise interest rates next month, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Thursday. * OIL: Oil markets remained tense on Thursday on concerns over a military escalation in Syria, although prices remained some way off Wednesday's highest since late 2014 as bulging American supplies weighed. * GOLD: After suffering three defeats in a week, including a Champions League exit, leaders Manchester City get back to business in the Premier League on Saturday but face another tough test at fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. * EX-DIVS: ITV Plc, Paddy Power Betfair, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Rentokil Initial and Smurfit Kappa Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.27 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.13 percent at 7,257.14 on Wednesday, as renewed caution among investors dented Britain's top share index as Western forces discussed possible military action against Syria, although strong results from Tesco pushed its shares higher. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Comptoir Group PLC Full Year Hays PLC Q3 Greene King PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Dunelm Group PLC Q3 Man Group PLC Q1 WH Smith PLC Half Year Saga PLC Preliminary 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)