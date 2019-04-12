UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 12

London Market Report
    April 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening up 13
points at 7,431 points. 
        
    * Foreign insurers, including Generali           and Prudential Plc        ,
are in early talks with authorities to enter China's private pensions sector,
people with knowledge of the matter said, as Beijing opens up to overseas
companies.             
    * Barclays          is urging shareholders to oppose activist investor
Edward Bramson's bid to be appointed to the bank's board at its annual general
meeting on May 2, it said on Thursday.             
    * GOLD: Gold was little changed on Friday, having declined the most in two
weeks in the previous session after strong U.S. economic data, but the metal's
losses were limited by falls in the dollar and Asian equities.             
    * OIL: Oil prices were firm on Friday, supported by ongoing supply cuts led
by producer club OPEC and by U.S. sanctions on petroleum exporters Iran and
Venezuela.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, as fears of a
global economic slowdown and uncertainty over trade policies kept Britain's main
share index subdued as miners were tugged lower.             
