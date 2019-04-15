London Market Report
April 15, 2019 / 6:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 15

2 Min Read

    April 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9
points at 7,446 points. 
        
    * Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc: British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin
Holdings Plc said on Sunday it was in talks to acquire Investec Plc's
 wealth management business in Ireland.
    * Non-Standard Finance (NSF): British sub-prime lender Non-Standard Finance
(NSF) has identified errors related to its past dividends and buybacks,
it said on Friday, adding that this would not affect its bid to buy larger rival
Provident Financial.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell to a more than one-week low on Monday, as
stronger-than-expected data from China and a robust start to the U.S. earnings
season soothed concerns about global economic slowdown, denting the appeal of
bullion.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Monday after international benchmark Brent
hit a fresh five-month high in the previous session, but concerns over global
supplies kept prices well supported.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher on Friday, as gains in
financial stocks and miners after some promising data from China and positive
U.S. bank earnings boosted the index.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    *UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Carr’s Group              CARR.L  Half Year Earnings Release
 Robert Walters            RAW.L   Half Year Earnings Release
 Crossword Cybersecurity   CCSC.L  Full Year Earnings Release
 

    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below