UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 15

April 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,446 points. * Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc: British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc said on Sunday it was in talks to acquire Investec Plc's wealth management business in Ireland. * Non-Standard Finance (NSF): British sub-prime lender Non-Standard Finance (NSF) has identified errors related to its past dividends and buybacks, it said on Friday, adding that this would not affect its bid to buy larger rival Provident Financial. * GOLD: Gold prices fell to a more than one-week low on Monday, as stronger-than-expected data from China and a robust start to the U.S. earnings season soothed concerns about global economic slowdown, denting the appeal of bullion. * OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Monday after international benchmark Brent hit a fresh five-month high in the previous session, but concerns over global supplies kept prices well supported. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher on Friday, as gains in financial stocks and miners after some promising data from China and positive U.S. bank earnings boosted the index. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: *UK CORPORATE DIARY: Carr’s Group CARR.L Half Year Earnings Release Robert Walters RAW.L Half Year Earnings Release Crossword Cybersecurity CCSC.L Full Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)