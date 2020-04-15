Consumer Goods and Retail
April 15, 2020 / 5:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 15

2 Min Read

    April 15 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points lower
at 5,783 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest supermarket group,
said it is giving National Health Service workers a 10% discount to support them
through the coronavirus crisis.
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays is delaying the release of portions of Chief
Executive Jes Staley and Chief Financial Officer Tushar Morzaria's bonuses in
light of the new coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted the heavy oil hydrocracker
late on Monday at its 211,270 barrel-per-day Convent, Louisiana, refinery,
sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.  
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell as investors locked in profits after the metal
rallied to a more than seven-year high in the previous session, but fears of a
global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic limited losses.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose as investors looked for bargains after the previous
session's slump and on hopes that consuming countries will look to fill their
strategic reserves, although oversupply fears and warnings of a deep recession
capped gains.
    * The UK blue-chip index ended 0.9% lower on Tuesday, as declines in
oil majors and British American Tobacco added to gloom following signs that
Britain will remain under lockdown for a longer period.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:     
 Carr's Group               Half Year 2020 Earnings
 888 Holdings               Full Year 2020 Earnings 
 Chesnara                   Full Year 2019 Earnings 
 Bunzl                      Q1 Trading Statement
 Amryt Pharma               Full Year 2019 Earnings
       * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below