FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 16, 2018 / 5:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 12
points higher at 7,276 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * WPP: Martin Sorrell, who built WPP         into the world's biggest
advertising agency through 33 years of dealmaking, quit on Saturday after an
allegation of personal misconduct.             
    * UNILEVER: Influential advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services
(ISS) has recommended shareholders vote against the remuneration policy that
Unilever         ,          will put forth at its annual meetings next month.
            
    * RIO: Rio Tinto        ,          said it will declare force majeure on
certain customer contracts after the U.S. imposed sanctions on its partner
Russian aluminum producer Rusal          .             
    * HAMMERSON/INTU: Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management said on Friday it
will vote against the Hammerson Plc's          acquisition of shopping centre
operator Intu Properties Plc           if the company tables the deal for
approval at its shareholder meeting.             
    * WHITBREAD: A unit of U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management said it
now held the largest stake in Whitbread Plc        , making it the second
activist in recent months to draw attention to Britain's biggest hotel and
coffee-shop operator.             
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc        will bid to provide engines
for a new wide-body jetliner that China is developing with Russia, the China
Daily newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the British engineering company.
            
    * UK CONSUMER: British consumers cut their spending by the most in more than
five years in early 2018 as heavy snowfalls combined with an ongoing squeeze on
household budgets to hit retailers, payments company Visa said on Monday.
            
    * UK MOTOR INSURANCE: The cost of a comprehensive motor insurance policy
fell 7 percent in Britain in the first quarter, the largest quarterly reduction
in premiums seen in four years, a survey said on Monday.             
    * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.1 percent on Friday as a plunge in
software firm Sage's         shares put pressure on Britain's top share index.
            
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.