UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 16

    April 16 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30 points lower
at 5,568
on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers
    
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower as the dollar firmed and investors booked
profits, but losses were capped as dour retail sales and manufacturing data out
of the United States heightened fears of a steep global recession. 
    * OIL: Oil rose, with U.S. crude rebounding from near-20-year lows in the
previous session on hopes that a big build-up in U.S. inventories may mean
producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus
pandemic ravages demand.
    * The UK blue-chip index fell 3.3% on Wednesday as sliding oil
prices and grim predictions about the global economy dragged the FTSE 100 down,
while expectations of a longer British lockdown knocked UK midcap shares.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Rentokil Initial           Q1 2020 Trading Statement
 Parity Group               Full Year 2019 Earnings
 PZ Cussons                 Trading Statement
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

