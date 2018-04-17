UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher at 7,212 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American Plc said on Monday it was giving 30 days' leave to 766 workers at its suspended Minas-Rio mine in Brazil as of Tuesday. * BRITAIN ACCOUNTS: Britain has launched a "root and branch" review of its audit watchdog after corporate scandals raised questions about its ability to police how accountants check the books of companies. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar remained on the back foot, with the metal supported by festering worries over U.S.-China trade tensions. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid worries there could be a high risk of disruptions to supply, especially in the Middle East. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session down 0.9 percent at 7,198.20 points on Monday, with traders across Europe remaining cautious, fearing that the weekend's missile strikes in Syria could increase tensions between the United States and Russia. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Mi-Pay Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Associated British Foods Half Year 2018 Earnings Release APC Technology Group Half Year 2018 Earnings Release JD Sports Fashion PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Ashmore Group PLC Q3 Asset Under Management Statement AA PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)