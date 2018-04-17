FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 5:42 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14
points higher at 7,212 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American Plc said on Monday it was giving 30
days' leave to 766 workers at its suspended Minas-Rio mine in Brazil as of
Tuesday.
    * BRITAIN ACCOUNTS: Britain has launched a "root and branch" review of its
audit watchdog after corporate scandals raised questions about its ability to
police how accountants check the books of companies.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar remained on
the back foot, with the metal supported by festering worries over U.S.-China
trade tensions.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid worries there could be a high risk of
disruptions to supply, especially in the Middle East.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session down 0.9 percent
at 7,198.20 points on Monday, with traders across Europe remaining cautious,
fearing that the weekend's missile strikes in Syria could increase tensions
between the United States and Russia.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Mi-Pay Group PLC                       Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Associated British Foods               Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 APC Technology Group                   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 JD Sports Fashion PLC                  Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Ashmore Group PLC                      Q3 Asset Under Management Statement
 AA PLC                                 Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
    
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

