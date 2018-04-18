FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 18, 2018 / 5:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18
points higher at 7,244 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday its
first-quarter iron ore shipments rose 4.7 percent, helped by fewer weather
disruptions during the period and productivity improvements.
    * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton aims to start producing nickel sulphate
at its Nickel West project in Australia next year to tap demand from the battery
sector, a company executive said on Wednesday, adding that the project was now
targeting production of 90,000 tonnes of nickel metal.
    * CYBG: CYBG Plc on Wednesday said it expected to take a pre-tax
charge of 202 million pounds ($288.60 million) in its half-year results through
March as it increased the provision to cover the cost of an earlier insurance
industry scandal.
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto on Wednesday flagged possible
changes to its 2018 aluminium output following U.S. sanctions on its Russian
partner Rusal earlier this month.
    * GOLD: Gold prices slipped early Wednesday while the dollar held its gains
on the back of upbeat March U.S. housing starts and industrial production
figures.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Wednesday, lifted by a reported fall in U.S.
crude inventories and by the ongoing risk of supply disruptions.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.4 percent higher at
7,226.05 points on Tuesday, as sterling retreated from its highest level since
the Brexit vote, while focus turned from geopolitical risks to corporate
earnings that were largely supportive.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Rio Tinto PLC                        Q1 2018 Operations Review
 Moneysupermarket.Com                 Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Jupiter Fund Management              Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Bunzl PLC                            Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 SEGRO PLC                            Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Relx PLC                             Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Hochschild Mining                    Q1 2018 Production Results Release
 Polymetal International              Q1 2018 Production Results Release
 Mediclinic International             2018 Full Year Trading Update
 Countryside                          Q1 2018 Trading Statement
 Telford Homes                        Q1 2018 Trading Statement
     
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.