UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 18

April 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points higher at 7,244 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday its first-quarter iron ore shipments rose 4.7 percent, helped by fewer weather disruptions during the period and productivity improvements. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton aims to start producing nickel sulphate at its Nickel West project in Australia next year to tap demand from the battery sector, a company executive said on Wednesday, adding that the project was now targeting production of 90,000 tonnes of nickel metal. * CYBG: CYBG Plc on Wednesday said it expected to take a pre-tax charge of 202 million pounds ($288.60 million) in its half-year results through March as it increased the provision to cover the cost of an earlier insurance industry scandal. * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto on Wednesday flagged possible changes to its 2018 aluminium output following U.S. sanctions on its Russian partner Rusal earlier this month. * GOLD: Gold prices slipped early Wednesday while the dollar held its gains on the back of upbeat March U.S. housing starts and industrial production figures. * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Wednesday, lifted by a reported fall in U.S. crude inventories and by the ongoing risk of supply disruptions. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.4 percent higher at 7,226.05 points on Tuesday, as sterling retreated from its highest level since the Brexit vote, while focus turned from geopolitical risks to corporate earnings that were largely supportive. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Rio Tinto PLC Q1 2018 Operations Review Moneysupermarket.Com Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Jupiter Fund Management Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Bunzl PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release SEGRO PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Relx PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Hochschild Mining Q1 2018 Production Results Release Polymetal International Q1 2018 Production Results Release Mediclinic International 2018 Full Year Trading Update Countryside Q1 2018 Trading Statement Telford Homes Q1 2018 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)