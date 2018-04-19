FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 19, 2018 / 5:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6
points higher at 7,323 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton cut its 2018 fiscal year iron ore
output guidance on Thursday citing issues in its railroad car unloading system,
while also slightly raising its copper output expectations given higher
production at the Escondida mine.
    * ASTRAZENECA: U.S. regulators have expanded use of AstraZeneca's
lung cancer drug Tagrisso to include initial treatment of patients with a
specific genetic mutation, the company said on Wednesday.
    * GSK: Two medical experts have urged caution in using a new three-in-one
inhaler for chronic lung disease from GlaxoSmithKline, which the company
hopes will help it keep its lead in respiratory medicine despite rising
competition.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose for a fourth straight session helped by a rally in
base metals that has fuelled concerns of inflationary pressures, with lingering
U.S.-China trade tensions lending further support to the yellow metal.

    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday to their highest since the end of 2014 as
U.S. crude inventories declined and as top exporter Saudi Arabia pushes for
higher prices by continuing to withhold supplies.
    * EX-DIVS: BAE Systems, Barratt Development, Croda
, Informa, Lloyds Banking Group and Standard Life
Aberdeen will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out
on Thursday, trimming 9.79 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index rose 1.3 percent to 7,317.34
points on Wednesday, as surging mining stocks and a fall in the pound boosted
the index, with metals prices climbing on supply concerns and data showing an
unexpected dip in inflation.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 BHP Billiton PLC               Q3 2018 Operational Review
 EVRAZ plc                      Q1 2018 Production Results
 Rentokil Initial               Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Essentra PLC                   Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Unilever PLC                   Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Sky PLC                        Q3 2018 Earnings Release
 Debenhams PLC                  Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Acacia Mining PLC              Q1 2018 Earnings Release
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.