UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 19

April 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,323 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton cut its 2018 fiscal year iron ore output guidance on Thursday citing issues in its railroad car unloading system, while also slightly raising its copper output expectations given higher production at the Escondida mine. * ASTRAZENECA: U.S. regulators have expanded use of AstraZeneca's lung cancer drug Tagrisso to include initial treatment of patients with a specific genetic mutation, the company said on Wednesday. * GSK: Two medical experts have urged caution in using a new three-in-one inhaler for chronic lung disease from GlaxoSmithKline, which the company hopes will help it keep its lead in respiratory medicine despite rising competition. * GOLD: Gold prices rose for a fourth straight session helped by a rally in base metals that has fuelled concerns of inflationary pressures, with lingering U.S.-China trade tensions lending further support to the yellow metal. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday to their highest since the end of 2014 as U.S. crude inventories declined and as top exporter Saudi Arabia pushes for higher prices by continuing to withhold supplies. * EX-DIVS: BAE Systems, Barratt Development, Croda , Informa, Lloyds Banking Group and Standard Life Aberdeen will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.79 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index rose 1.3 percent to 7,317.34 points on Wednesday, as surging mining stocks and a fall in the pound boosted the index, with metals prices climbing on supply concerns and data showing an unexpected dip in inflation. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BHP Billiton PLC Q3 2018 Operational Review EVRAZ plc Q1 2018 Production Results Rentokil Initial Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Essentra PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Unilever PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Sky PLC Q3 2018 Earnings Release Debenhams PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Acacia Mining PLC Q1 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)