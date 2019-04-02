London Market Report
April 2, 2019 / 5:50 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 2

3 Min Read

    April 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15
points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.     
    * OIL: Oil prices rose to fresh 2019 highs on Tuesday, supported by firm
Chinese economic data that eased demand concerns, the possibility of more
sanctions on Iran and further Venezuelan supply disruptions.
    * GOLD: Gold prices slipped to a more than three-week low on Tuesday as
waning global economic slowdown concerns lifted the dollar and equity markets.

    * BREXIT: Britain was no nearer to resolving the chaos surrounding its
departure from the European Union after parliament failed on Monday to find a
majority of its own for any alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce
deal.
    * G4S: Britain's government will from July 1 permanently take over the
running of Birmingham Prison from private operator G4S after inmate
violence made the prison unmanageable.
    * ACCOUNTING FIRMS: Britain's "Big Four" accounting firms should be broken
up to improve standards and transparency in book-keeping after audit failures at
construction company Carillion and retailer BHS, British lawmakers said
on Tuesday.
    * NextDecade Corp signed a 20-year binding sales and purchase
agreement (SPA) with Royal Dutch Shell for the supply of two million
tonnes per annum of LNG from NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export project in
Brownsville, Texas, with full destination flexibility.
    * Russian steel magnate Alexey Mordashov has reached a definitive agreement
to buy a 41.9 percent stake, excluding treasury shares, in Russian food retailer
Lenta from TPG Group and the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD), his firm said on Tuesday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher on Monday, joining a
global rally sparked by data showing Chinese factory activity growth.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Belvoir Lettings PLC                           FY results
 Trinity Exploration and Production             FY Results
 Nucleus Financial Group                        FY Results
 TP Group PLC                                   FY Results
 Superdry PLC                                   Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
 ITE Group                                      FY Results
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below