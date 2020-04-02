Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 2

    April 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15
points lower at 5,439 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * IAG: IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce a
suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday.

    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings on Wednesday denied a media report that the
bank had revived a debate on moving its headquarters and said there were no such
discussions under review.  
    * BP: Several workers on a BP Plc oil platform in the U.S. Gulf of
Mexico have tested positive for coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday, a
day after a worker at BP's operations in Alaska also tested positive.

    * ANTOFAGASTA: Copper miner Antofagasta said on Wednesday its
Centinela mine in Chile would be powered by renewable sources from 2022 under an
agreement with power company Engie Energía Chile.
    * OIL: Crude oil futures surged on Thursday after U.S. President Donald
Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their
oil price war and Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a solution to
"challenging" oil markets.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as the dollar held firm, while
investors awaited key U.S. jobless data amid mounting signs of a recession due
to the worsening coronavirus outbreak. 
    * EX-DIVS: InterContinental Hotels, Mondi, Melrose
Industries, Phoenix Group, Standard Life Aberdeen,
Smith & Nephew and Taylor Wimpey will trade without entitlement to
their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.05 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 3.8% on Wednesday as banking shares
dived after suspending dividend payments, while plunging factory activity in
Britain and elsewhere underlined the severe economic impact of the coronavirus
pandemic.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Tracsis PLC                    Half Year 2020 Earnings
 Saga PLC                       Full Year 2020 Earnings
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
