UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 2

April 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points lower at 5,439 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * IAG: IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce a suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings on Wednesday denied a media report that the bank had revived a debate on moving its headquarters and said there were no such discussions under review. * BP: Several workers on a BP Plc oil platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have tested positive for coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday, a day after a worker at BP's operations in Alaska also tested positive. * ANTOFAGASTA: Copper miner Antofagasta said on Wednesday its Centinela mine in Chile would be powered by renewable sources from 2022 under an agreement with power company Engie Energía Chile. * OIL: Crude oil futures surged on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their oil price war and Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a solution to "challenging" oil markets. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as the dollar held firm, while investors awaited key U.S. jobless data amid mounting signs of a recession due to the worsening coronavirus outbreak. * EX-DIVS: InterContinental Hotels, Mondi, Melrose Industries, Phoenix Group, Standard Life Aberdeen, Smith & Nephew and Taylor Wimpey will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.05 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed down 3.8% on Wednesday as banking shares dived after suspending dividend payments, while plunging factory activity in Britain and elsewhere underlined the severe economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tracsis PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Saga PLC Full Year 2020 Earnings * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)