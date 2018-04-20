UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 20

April 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points higher at 7,350 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHIRE-TAKEDA PHARMA: Rare disease drugmaker Shire Plc said on Thursday it had rejected a $63 billion cash-and-stock acquisition offer by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, while Allergan Plc reversed course on pursuing a rival bid. * RANDGOLD RESOURCES: Work has resumed at two gold mines operated by Randgold Resources in Mali, after strikes that halted production since Wednesday, a senior union official told Reuters. * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Friday and were headed for the first weekly decline in three as expectations of higher U.S. interest rates and easing political tensions on the Korean Peninsula and Syria weighed on demand for the safe-haven metal. * OIL: Oil prices held firm on Friday near three-year highs reached earlier this week as ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts gradually draw down excess supplies. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session 0.2 percent higher at 7,328.92 points on Thursday, as surging crude oil prices boosted commodity stocks and Shire's shares jumped as bid talk heated up. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Reckitt Benckiser Q1 2018 Interim Management Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)