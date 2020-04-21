UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 21

Consumer Goods and Retail
    April 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 125
points lower at 5,688 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * BANK OF ENGLAND: British banks should use their substantial capital and
liquidity buffers to support the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the
Bank of England said on Monday.
    * LLOYD'S OF LONDON: Lloyd's of London is collating details of insurers'
business interruption coverage for the Prudential Regulation Authority and is in
discussions about a government backstop to cover future pandemics, it said in a
letter seen by Reuters.
    * BP: The U.S. Supreme Court handed BP Plc unit Atlantic Richfield Co
a victory on Monday, making it harder for Montana landowners to seek a more
extensive cleanup of a hazardous waste site than the federal government had
ordered.
    * HSBC: HSBC has reshuffled the leadership of its investment
banking division, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday, as Chief
Executive Noel Quinn presses ahead with changes at the top despite having last
month paused a wider job cut programme.
    * NatWest: British state-backed lender NatWest is pressing ahead
with further job cuts, axing more than 30 jobs in its digital ventures arm
despite rivals halting redundancies during the coronavirus crisis.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc is repairing the hydrocracker at its
joint-venture 275,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery, said
sources familiar with plant operations on Monday.
    * GLENCORE: Glencore will reverse its earlier decision to shutter
its Zambia subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) if it reaches an agreement with
the Zambian government, the company said on Monday.
    * OIL: Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, with U.S. crude turning positive
after trading below $0 for the first time ever, but gains were capped amid
unresolved concerns about how the market can cope with fuel demand decimated by
the coronavirus pandemic.
    * GOLD: Gold prices slipped, having risen as much as 1% in the previous
session as the dollar firmed, although losses were capped by a fragile equities
market.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.5% on Monday, helped by
consumer staple giants and drugmakers, but a collapse in oil prices and nerves
about the corporate earnings season kept a lid on the gains.
    
ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that Britain's
listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements for at
least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting their
business.
