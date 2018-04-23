FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 5:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    April 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8
points higher at 7,376 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell, PetroChina, South Korea's
KOGAS and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp are moving ahead on the
long-stalled LNG Canada liquefied natural gas project after a rise in energy
prices, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported on Saturday, without citing
sources.
    * BARCLAYS: A whistleblowing case at Barclays Plc is expected to
set its top boss Jes Staley by up to 1 million pounds in fines and bonuses after
he "broke the rules by trying to unmask the person who made the claims", the
Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2HlGyfT
 
    * WPP: Ford Motor Company said on Saturday it will take bids on some
of its advertising managed by WPP, adding to uncertainty around the
British ad giant after last week's exit of founder Martin Sorrell.
    * WHITBREAD: Whitbread boss Alison Brittain believes a split between
the group's hotel and coffee shop businesses is inevitable, the Sunday Times
reported ahead of the company's annual results announcement on Wednesday.

    * BHP: Mining company Vale SA said on Friday that a Brazilian
court has postponed to June 25 the deadline for when it must reveal its
compensation plan for victims of the 2015 Samarco mine disaster. Samarco iron
ore mine is jointly owned by Vale and BHP.

    * FIDESSA: British financial trading systems firm Fidessa has
ditched a takeover by Swiss banking software business Temenos in favour
of a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.10 billion) deal with rival bidder Ion.
    * Global miner Rio Tinto said on Friday that it completed
its debt-cut programme.
    * BRITAIN INTEREST RATE: Expectations among the British public for higher
interest rates in the near future cooled in mid-April, even before comments from
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney last week muddied the outlook, a survey
showed on Monday. 
    * GOLD: Gold prices slipped to their lowest level in nearly two weeks on
Monday as the dollar rose on the back of climbing U.S. Treasury yields and as
global political concerns eased. 
    * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Monday as a rising U.S. rig count pointed
to further increases in American output, marking one of the few factors tamping
back crude in an otherwise bullish environment.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.54 percent at 7368.17 points on Friday,
as a weaker sterling helped the index outperform European markets, while
consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser tumbled after disappointing results and
Shire declined as Allergan pulled out of the running to acquire
the company.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Petra Diamonds Ltd           Q3 Production Update
 
        
 ($1 = 0.7135 pounds)

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)
