UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 23

    April 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 22
points higher at 7,482, according to financial bookmakers. 
        
    * THOMAS COOK: Thomas Cook has been tentatively approached about a
takeover of its tour operating unit, or the entire company, by several parties
as its lenders prepare for crunch talks over the state of its finances, Sky News
reported on Saturday.
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American has called in investment banks to
bolster its defences as it digs in against a takeover bid by Volcan
­Investments, mining tycoon Anil Agarwal's holding company which also controls
Vedanta Resources, according to The Telegraph.
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays is planning to cut bonuses for investment
bankers as it steps up its defence against activist investor Edward Bramson
ahead of next week's annual meeting, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

    * OIL: Oil prices were near 2019 highs on Tuesday after Washington announced
all Iran sanction waivers would end by May, pressuring importers to stop buying
from Tehran.
    * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Tuesday as strong equities provided a
risk-conducive backdrop for investors, countering support from geopolitical
concerns as Washington ends sanctions waivers on Iranian oil.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent on Thursday, after downbeat
euro zone PMI data and as investors booked profits before the long Easter
weekend.
