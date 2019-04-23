UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 22 points higher at 7,482, according to financial bookmakers. * THOMAS COOK: Thomas Cook has been tentatively approached about a takeover of its tour operating unit, or the entire company, by several parties as its lenders prepare for crunch talks over the state of its finances, Sky News reported on Saturday. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American has called in investment banks to bolster its defences as it digs in against a takeover bid by Volcan ­Investments, mining tycoon Anil Agarwal's holding company which also controls Vedanta Resources, according to The Telegraph. * BARCLAYS: Barclays is planning to cut bonuses for investment bankers as it steps up its defence against activist investor Edward Bramson ahead of next week's annual meeting, the Financial Times reported on Monday. * OIL: Oil prices were near 2019 highs on Tuesday after Washington announced all Iran sanction waivers would end by May, pressuring importers to stop buying from Tehran. * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Tuesday as strong equities provided a risk-conducive backdrop for investors, countering support from geopolitical concerns as Washington ends sanctions waivers on Iranian oil. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent on Thursday, after downbeat euro zone PMI data and as investors booked profits before the long Easter weekend. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: OptiBiotix Health Full Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)