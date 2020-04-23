Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 23

    April 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25
points lower at 5,746 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has postponed decisions on
whether to go ahead with two large oil and gas developments in the Gulf of
Mexico and North Sea after oil prices collapsed due to the coronavirus crisis, a
company source said on Wednesday. 
    * Currency service provider Travelex           has put itself up for sale,
the London-based company said on Wednesday, a month after parent Finablr warned
that it was preparing for a potential insolvency.
    * Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone said on Wednesday they had
agreed to launch the sale of an 8% stake in Italy's biggest mobile tower company
INWIT on a pro-rata basis as part of their efforts to cut debt.
    * GOLD: Gold eased on Thursday as investors booked profits from a near 2%
rally in the previous session, while U.S. stimulus measures to ease the economic
blow from the coronavirus outbreak limited losses and kept prices above $1,700
an ounce.
    * OIL: Oil extended gains on Thursday amid signs that producers are cutting
production to cope with a collapse in demand for fuel as the coronavirus
outbreak ravages the world's economies.
    * EX-DIVS: Intercontinental Hotels, Mondi, Melrose
, Phoenix Group Holdings, Standard Life Aberdeen, Smith
& Nephew and Taylor Wimpey will trade without entitlement to its latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.05 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 2.3% on Wednesday a 6% rally in
energy majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell and positive corporate updates injected
calm into equity markets after an oil-driven rout.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 NMCN Plc                              FY 2019 earnings release
 RDI Reit Plc                          HY 2020 earnings release
 Luceco Plc                            FY 2019 earnings release
 Alfa Financial Software               FY 2019 earnings release
 Anglo American Plc                    Q1 2020 production report
 Meggitt Plc                           Q1 2020 trading statement
 MPH SE                                Q1 2020 pre-close trading statement
 Unilever Plc                          Q1 2020 trading statement
 Relx Plc                              Q1 2020 trading statement
 Taylor Wimpey                         Trading statement
 Tullow Oil                            Trading statement
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
