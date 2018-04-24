FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10
points higher at 7,409 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * GLENCORE: Shares in Glencore-owned Katanga Mining Ltd
lost half of their value on Monday and cobalt markets were on alert after the
company said the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) state-owned mining company
had taken steps to dissolve its local copper and cobalt unit. 
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce may transfer the design approval process
for its large jet engines from Britain to Germany as a "technical measure" to
avoid disruption from Brexit, the company said on Monday.
    * TRINITY MIRROR: Britain said it was likely to intervene in the Daily
Mirror publisher Trinity Mirror's deal to buy the Express tabloids and
other titles because of the potential impact on editorial decision making and a
need for a range of views in newspapers.
    * VODAFONE: Vodafone is close to a deal to acquire Liberty Global's
 cable assets in Germany and Eastern Europe, the Financial Times
reported over the weekend, citing people with direct knowledge of talks.

    * FINANCIAL SERVICES/BREXIT: The British government and senior finance
executives said they are increasingly confident Europe will offer financial
companies generous market access after Brexit, boosting London's hopes of
retaining its status as a top global financial centre.
    * OIL: Brent crude oil rose for sixth day on Tuesday, passing $75 a barrel,
on expectations that supplies will tighten because fuel is rising at the same
time the United States may impose sanctions against Iran and OPEC-led output
cuts remain in place.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, but stayed near two-week lows as a
stronger dollar, rising U.S. Treasury yields and receding geopolitical worries
crimped safe-haven demand for the metal.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 7,398.87 points on Monday,
as a rise in bond yields buoyed financials and an appetite for risk returned at
the beginning of a busy week of company updates.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Sportech PLC                               Full Year 
 Anglo American PLC                         Q1 
 St. James's Place PLC                      Q1 
 London Stock Exchange Group PLC            Q1 
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)
