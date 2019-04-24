UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20 points lower at 7,503 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday amid signs that global markets remain adequately supplied despite a jump to 2019 highs this week on Washington's push for tighter sanctions against Iran. * GOLD: Gold prices fell on Wednesday to hover around a four-month low touched in the previous session, as share markets rose and the dollar gained after strong U.S. housing data dampened concerns about an economic slowdown in the country. * The UK blue chip index sprang to a near seven-month high on Tuesday as oil majors leapt on the back of tighter U.S. sanctions on Iran and exporters benefited from a weaker pound as Brexit jitters returned. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ascent Resources Full Year Earnings Release Nasstar Full Year Earnings Release Mporium Group Full Year Earnings Release Circassia Pharmaceuticals Full Year Earnings Release OptiBiotix Health Full Year Earnings Release World Trade Systems Full Year Earnings Release Fairfx Group Full Year Earnings Release Associated British Foods Half Year Earnings Release Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Half Year Earnings Release IDE Group Holdings Full Year Earnings Release Boohoo Group Preliminary Earnings Release Coca-Cola European Partners Q1 Earnings Release Croda International Q1 Trading Update Antofagasta Q1 Production Report Centamin Q1 Production Report TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)