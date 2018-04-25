UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25

April 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 53 points lower at 7,373 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHIRE: Shire Plc said it was willing to recommend a deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co to its shareholders, after the Japanese company sweetened its acquisition offer to 46 billion pounds ($64.28 billion). Takeda Pharmaceutical fell sharply after it sweetened its takeover bid. * UNILEVER: The scrapping of a Dutch tax on dividends was "decisive" for Unilever in deciding whether it would choose the Netherlands or Britain as its base, according to memos released by the Dutch government as part of a domestic political row on Tuesday. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said it approved a plan to build its Vito development in the U.S. deepwater Gulf of Mexico. * EN+: Russia's En+ Group said its chief executive officer and its chief financial officer resigned on Tuesday, with replacements appointed to both posts. * BRITAIN BOOKMAKERS: Britain's finance ministry said on Tuesday it fully supported a government proposal to toughen up gambling rules, saying reports that it was worried about losing tax revenues were speculative. * BRITISH BUILDING MATERIAL: British laboratory tests on the fire safety of building materials are inadequate, research for the insurance industry in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire showed on Wednesday. * OIL: Oil prices on Wednesday fell back from more than three-year highs reached the previous session as rising U.S. fuel inventories and production weighed on an otherwise bullish market. * GOLD: Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar advanced towards more than three-month highs and on easing concerns over North Korea and a Sino-U.S. trade war, but found some support from sliding stock markets. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 7,425.40 points on Tuesday, after a sustained surge in oil stocks helped it climb further to seven-week highs as pressure on defensive stocks such as utilities eased and a fifth bid from Takeda Pharmaceutical boosted drugmaker Shire. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Whitbread Plc Full Year Antofagasta Plc Q1 Production Report Croda International Plc Q1 Persimmon Plc Trading Statement Tullow Oil Plc Trading Statement RDI Reit Plc Half Year Metro Bank Plc Q1 Lloyds Banking Group Plc Q1 Fenner Plc Half Year GlaxoSmithKline Plc Q1 Boohoo.Com Plc Full Year Fresnillo Plc Q1 Production Report TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.7156 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)