UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25
April 25, 2018 / 5:23 AM / in 3 hours

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    April 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 53
points lower at 7,373 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SHIRE: Shire Plc said it was willing to recommend a deal with
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co to its shareholders, after the Japanese
company sweetened its acquisition offer to 46 billion pounds ($64.28 billion).
Takeda Pharmaceutical fell sharply after it sweetened its takeover bid.

    * UNILEVER: The scrapping of a Dutch tax on dividends was "decisive" for
Unilever in deciding whether it would choose the Netherlands or Britain
as its base, according to memos released by the Dutch government as part of a
domestic political row on Tuesday.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said it approved a plan to build its
Vito development in the U.S. deepwater Gulf of Mexico.
    * EN+: Russia's En+ Group said its chief executive officer and its
chief financial officer resigned on Tuesday, with replacements appointed to both
posts.
    * BRITAIN BOOKMAKERS: Britain's finance ministry said on Tuesday it fully
supported a government proposal to toughen up gambling rules, saying reports
that it was worried about losing tax revenues were speculative.
    * BRITISH BUILDING MATERIAL: British laboratory tests on the fire safety of
building materials are inadequate, research for the insurance industry in the
wake of the Grenfell Tower fire showed on Wednesday.
    * OIL: Oil prices on Wednesday fell back from more than three-year highs
reached the previous session as rising U.S. fuel inventories and production
weighed on an otherwise bullish market.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar advanced towards more
than three-month highs and on easing concerns over North Korea and a Sino-U.S.
trade war, but found some support from sliding stock markets.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 7,425.40 points on
Tuesday, after a sustained surge in oil stocks helped it climb further to
seven-week highs as pressure on defensive stocks such as utilities eased and a
fifth bid from Takeda Pharmaceutical boosted drugmaker Shire.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Whitbread Plc                              Full Year
 Antofagasta Plc                            Q1 Production Report
 Croda International Plc                    Q1 
 Persimmon Plc                              Trading Statement
 Tullow Oil Plc                             Trading Statement
 RDI Reit Plc                               Half Year
 Metro Bank Plc                             Q1
 Lloyds Banking Group Plc                   Q1
 Fenner Plc                                 Half Year
 GlaxoSmithKline Plc                        Q1
 Boohoo.Com Plc                             Full Year
 Fresnillo Plc                              Q1 Production Report
 
        
 ($1 = 0.7156 pounds)

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

