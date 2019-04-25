UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25

April 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,477 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: The restart of the gasoline-producing unit at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 218,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery has been delayed between one and two weeks, said sources familiar with plant operations on Wednesday. * SAINSBURY'S: Sainsbury's and Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Walmart, are "very unlikely" to appeal against the verdict of Britain's regulator on their proposed merger, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. * OIL: Oil prices were torn on Thursday, supported by tightening sanctions against Iran announced this week and pressured by a surge in U.S. supply and concerns of an economic slowdown. * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Thursday as weak data from Germany and a dip in equities raised flags about the pace of global economic growth, while a firm dollar curbed further gains for the metal. * * EX-DIVS: Antofagasta, Fresnillo, Glencore, Informa, Legal & General and Spirax-Sarco will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, taking 7.66 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index lost 0.7 percent on Wednesday, its worst day in a month, as oil majors weakened amid signs that global markets remain adequately supplied. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Meggitt Trading Statement Release RDI Reit Half Year Earnings Release Relx Trading Statement Release Barclays Q1 Earnings Release Taylor Wimpey Trading Statement Release Senior Trading Statement Release Kaz Minerals Q1 Interim Management Statement Release Acacia Mining Q1 Earnings Release Tullow Oil Trading Statement Release Synthomer Q1 Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)