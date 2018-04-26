FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 5:23 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    April 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9
points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * PERSIMMON: Persimmon shareholders voted narrowly in favour of the
housebuilder's controversial pay scheme for senior bosses at the British firm's
annual general meeting on Wednesday.
    * BARCLAYS: British bank Barclays and digital payments firm PayPal
 have announced a partnership that will see them explore ways to combine
their services for customers
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc's compliance head Neil
Barry is under investigation by the bank pertaining to allegations of
misconduct, Bloomberg reported.
    * UK-AUTOS: Carmakers operating in Britain reported a fall of more than 6
percent in production in the first three months of 2018 as the industry fretted
about the future of diesel vehicles and export prospects after Brexit.

    * GOLD: Gold prices on Thursday were little changed after falling to their
lowest in five weeks in the previous session, pressured by a stronger dollar,
which held near more than three-month highs, and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday, supported by an expectation that the
United States will re-impose sanctions against Iran, a decline in output in
Venezuela and ongoing strong demand.
    * EX-DIVS: Antofagasta, Fresnillo, Glencore,
Legal & General, Relx will trade without entitlement to their
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7.44 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations 
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.62 percent at 7,379.32 points on
Wednesday, after a £64 billion bid for drug maker Shire and a fresh £22 billion
offer for Sky failed to lift the UK stock market as worries about rising U.S.
bond yields and corporate costs continued to weigh on global markets.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Royal Dutch Shell             Q1 2018 Earnings
 Kaz Minerals                  Q1 2018 Interim Management  
 Hastings                      Q1 2018 Trading Statement
 Domino's Pizza                Q1 2018 Trading Statement 
 N Brown                       Full Year Earnings
 Synthomer                     Q4 2017 Trading Statement
 Elementis                     Trading Statement
 Capita                        Full Year 2017 Earnings 
 Cobham                        Interim Management Statement
 Taylor Wimpey                 Trading Statement Release
 Barclays                      Q1 2018 Earnings
 Meggitt                       Trading Statement 
 
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
