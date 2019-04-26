Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 26

    April 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4
points higher at 7,438 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * GLENCORE: Glencore Plc said on Thursday that the U.S Commodity
Futures Trading Commission is investigating whether the miner and its units may
have violated certain regulations through "corrupt practices".
    Aurelia Metals Ltd on Friday said it was in talks about a potential
buyout of Glencore's CSA copper mine.
    * LONMIN: South Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater on Thursday revised its
offer for Lonmin, with new terms that gave a valuation for the
struggling platinum miner that was about 60 million pounds less than originally
proposed.
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland is searching for a new chief executive
after Ross McEwan resigned, signalling a fresh start as it heads for full
private ownership after a state bailout.
    * SHELL: Dutch trade unions on Thursday said they have agreed to a new offer
by Royal Dutch Shell to end a wage dispute which has hit production at
Shell's Pernis oil refinery and Moerdijk chemical plants in recent weeks.
    
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Friday on hopes that producer club OPEC will
soon raise output to make up for a decline in exports from Iran following a
tightening of sanctions on Tehran by the United States. 
    * GOLD: Gold climbed on Friday, as signs of weak global growth rekindled
investor interest in the safe-haven metal, while a strong dollar ahead of the
U.S. GDP data capped gains for the bullion.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower on Thursday as Taylor
Wimpey's warning on margins triggered a sell-off among housebuilders, while
investor sentiment soured on Sainsbury's after the company scrapped its
proposed takeover of Walmart's Asda.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 EU Supply Plc                         Full Year Earnings Release
 Georgia Capital                       Q1 Trading Release
 AstraZeneca                           Q1 Earnings Release
 Pearson                               Q1 Trading Statement Release
 Royal Bank of Scotland                Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement
 WPP                                   Q1 Trading Statement Release
 Rotork                                Trading Statement Release
 
            
