April 27, 2020 / 5:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 27

2 Min Read

    April 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 69
points higher at 5,821
on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * WIZZ AIR: Low cost airline Wizz Air said it would restart some
flights from London's Luton Airport on May 1, becoming one of the first European
carriers to begin to restore services which have been grounded during the
coronavirus pandemic.
    * VIRGIN ATLANTIC: Virgin Atlantic is still talking with the British
government about a bailout package to cope with the devastating effects of the
coronavirus outbreak on travel as well as focusing on private sector funding, a
company spokeswoman told Reuters. 
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling
rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not be fast enough to catch
up with the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 1.3% lower on Friday, weighed down
by falling oil majors BP and Shell, while retail sales data showed the scale of
the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Blackbird                 BIRD.L  Full-Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Mind Gym                  MIND.L  Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Horizon Discovery Group   HZDH.L  Full-Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Berkeley Group Holdings   BKGH.L  Trading Statement
 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
