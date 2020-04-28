Consumer Goods and Retail
April 28, 2020 / 5:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 28

    April 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1
point lower at 5,846 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings PLC's first-quarter profit tumbled a
worse-than-expected 48% after boosting provisions against bad loans as the
coronavirus pandemic hits borrowers worldwide.
    * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways is planning to launch a
consultation that could result in cutting about 800 of its 4,500 pilot jobs, a
Sky News reporter tweeted on Monday.
    * GREGGS: British baker and takeaway food group Greggs - famed for
its sausage rolls and vegan snacks - plans to reopen 20 shops from next Monday
in a trial to see it can operate effectively with social distancing measures as
a coronavirus lockdown is eased.
    * BOE: The British government's 80% guarantees to banks for emergency
coronavirus-related lending to companies should generally reduce the amount of
capital banks need to cover loans that are at risk of not being repaid, the Bank
of England said on Monday.
    * EU BANKS: EU banks are to receive more capital relief so they can help
companies struggling in the coronavirus pandemic, without having to make
crippling loan provisions to reflect a looming deep recession, sources said on
Monday.
    * OIL: Oil prices slumped on Tuesday, extending the previous session's
slide, on worries about limited capacity to store crude worldwide and
expectations that fuel demand may only recover slowly as coronavirus pandemic
restrictions are gradually eased.
    * GOLD: Gold fell on Tuesday as risk appetite was boosted by plans of some
countries to ease coronavirus curbs in a phased manner, but prices held above
the key $1,700 per ounce level amid hopes for more stimulus to cushion the
fallout from the pandemic.    
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 1.6% on Monday, boosted by banks
and travel stocks, as investors globally returned to riskier assets after
several countries signalled the easing of lockdowns measures.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
        
 Non-Standard Finance                     Full Year Earnings Release
 Keystone Law Group                       Full Year Earnings Release
 Travis Perkins                           Q1 2020 Trading Statement 
 TP Group                                 Full Year Earnings Release
 HSBC Holdings                            Q1 2020 Earnings Release
 BP                                       Q1 2020 Earnings Release
 Weir Group                               Q1 2020 Interim Management Statement 
 Coca-Cola European Partners              Q1 2020 Trading Statement 
                                          
 
    
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
