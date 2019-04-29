UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 29

April 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points higher at 7,439 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * SSE: British energy company SSE Plc has approached companies including broadband provider TalkTalk Telecom Group about a deal to sell its household supply unit, Sky News reported on Saturday. * GOLD: Gold steadied on Monday, trading near a more than one-week high touched in the previous session, on increased bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve might cut interest rate this year after a recent data showed inflationary weakness. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday, extending a slump from Friday that ended weeks of rallying, after President Donald Trump demanded that producer club OPEC raise output to soften the impact of U.S. sanctions against Iran. * The UK blue chip index ended 0.1 percent lower on Friday as Glencore shares fell on news of another U.S. investigation, oil majors tumbled and earnings reports knocked RBS and Just Eat, while Ferrexpo tanked after its auditor quit amid an accounting probe. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Proactis Holdings PLC PHD.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Thomas Cook Group plc TCG.L Ordinary Shareholders Meeting UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC UPGS.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Lok'n Store Group PLC LOK.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Mereo BioPharma Group PLC MPHM.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Micro Focus International PLC MCRO.L Ordinary Shareholders Meeting TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)